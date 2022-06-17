GOOD THUNDER — Blue Earth County Public Works representatives are the hosts of an open house 4-6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss plans for work on a county road section in the Good Thunder area.
The department is working on the road design and environmental review process for reconstructing a section of Blue Earth County Road 13 between Highway 169 and Blue Earth County Road 1.
Comments from the public will be accepted during the open house in the public works office at 35 Map Drive, Mankato.
The project is slated to begin this fall.
For more information, call 304-4025.
