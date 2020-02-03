MANKATO — Blue Earth County has a host of major road and bridge projects slated for the coming season and the five years ahead and is seeking public input on its five-year capital improvement plan.
The Public Works Department has completed the draft for the plan that runs from 2020 through 2024.
Residents can attend an open house meeting to discuss the draft plan from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. The meeting will be at the Blue Earth County Public Works Department, 35 Map Drive. Representatives from Blue Earth County will be on hand to review the CIP and its proposed projects and to answer questions.
If residents are unable to attend but wish to provide comments, the draft CIP is available for review on the Blue Earth County website at blueearthcountymn.gov/planning. Residents can add comments in the link provided on the Planning and Research page. Residents may also email comments to Ryan Thilges, Blue Earth County Engineer at ryan.thilges@blueearthcountymn.gov.
Comments must be submitted no later than Friday.
"We have some big projects coming up," said Public Works Director Ryan Thilges.
The biggest in the coming season is finishing the reconstruction of County Road 1 (formerly Highway 66). This year the road from County Road 9 to County Road 90 is slated to be completed at a cost of $13 million.
Thilges said they also hope to begin reconstruction of County Road 10 and 27 this year. "Both are large rural construction projects."
The county also plans to replace the bridge on County Road 41 near Javens Winery this year.
Other big projects in future years include reconstruction of County Road 26 from County Road 57 to Highway 22, County Road 16 south of Mankato and County roads 11 and 13.
Thilges said the county has many bridge replacement needs but that it's harder to schedule when they'll be done because state funding has been uneven.
"Because bridge funding hasn't been as consistent as in the past, we've identified bridge replacement needs but don't have them scheduled for a specific year. Instead we try to set aside money for bridge funding for the most crucial needs each year," he said.
"We hope the Legislature will give us a big bonding package to fund bridges."
Thilges said the five-year plan is updated about every two years. "It's a living document. As variables change, the document changes."
The County Board will likely approve the five-year plan at its March 10 meeting.
