MANKATO — Blue Earth County approved a tax levy increase of 6% for 2023.
The increase means a residential home with a taxable value of $278,000 will see a $110 increase in county property taxes next year. A home valued at $350,000 will see a $137 increase.
Agricultural land with a taxable value of $1 million will see a $266 tax increase.
Commercial properties will see their tax bill fall. A $694,600 commercial property will see a $196 decrease in property taxes.
The levy will raise nearly $43 million for the county next year.
The County Board on Tuesday approved the levy unanimously and also unanimously approved a county budget for 2023 of $119 million.
The board approved a flat hourly increase of $1.50 per hour and also approved a new pay plan based on a recent compensation study that would adjust employee pay scales based on their classifications.
County Administrator Bob Meyer said the study, done by a consulting firm, was intended to keep county employee pay competitive in a tighter labor market.
The commissioners also approved pay increases recommended by Meyer for themselves and the county attorney and sheriff. Meyer said the raises were higher than in the past based on the compensation study.
County Commissioners pay will increase 9.5% to $46,827, the county attorney's pay will also increase 9.5% to $179,254 and the sheriff's salary rises 3.8% to $169,915.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.