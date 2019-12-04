The Free Press
MANKATO — Blue Earth County is taking its tobacco-free stance even further.
The Blue Earth County Board unanimously approved a new policy Tuesday that would ban tobacco and nicotine use on county-owned properties, from parks and walkways to parking lots and even personal vehicles parked in county-owned lots. Many county buildings were previously designated smoke-free environments.
The policy exempts campsites, personal vehicles in county parks and open water.
The new policy comes after several months of work from county staff and advisory committees.
All tobacco and nicotine products are included in the policy such as, but not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, and all electronic smoking or vaping devices.
The policy applies to staff, visitors, vendors, consultants, contractors and volunteers.
County officials say the policy is necessary as part of an ongoing effort to improve public health throughout the area. The county cites that studies show for every smoking employee that quits, an employer could save between $2,885 and $10,125 annually through reduced absenteeism, increased productivity and lower health care costs.
