MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Board will review results Tuesday from an engagement survey that measured what respondents think the future of the Rapidan Dam should be.
Public engagement, which ran from March 30 to June 30, garnered 1,254 completed surveys and 1,517 total surveys, according to data included in the work session packet.
For a question that asked whether respondents preferred repairing or removing the dam, 69 percent said they were in favor of the repair option, while 18 percent said they were in favor of removal. Fourteen percent of respondents said they could support either option, and 3 percent said other.
The majority of respondents came from the Mankato area, but results also came from all around the United States.
The board work session will be 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Fireplace Room at the Historic Courthouse.
