MANKATO — A new Blue Earth County Public Works facility will be located at the corner of Stoltzman Road and 200th Street, near the south edge of Mankato.
For more than a year, the County Board has been looking at various parcels south of Mankato to build a new shop. The site chosen is close to Mankato, making the extension of city services more economical than building several miles out of town.
The current shop on Map Drive, just off Stadium Road east of Minnesota State University, is 50 years old. The facility is overcrowded, can’t be added onto, and access for the large equipment going in and out is difficult on the busy Stadium Road.
Commissioners Tuesday authorized the county administrator to enter into a purchase agreement for the parcel, with construction slated to begin in 2023.
“The County Board has had several discussions regarding this purchase at both work sessions and board meetings,” Board Chair Mark Piepho said in a statement. “We are comfortable proceeding with the next steps toward construction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.