MANKATO — Blue Earth County declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to severe weather and heavy rainfall that blew through the area last week.
It's the third time this year the county has declared a state of emergency due to weather. County officials made similar resolutions in March and April after heavy flooding hit the area, combined with winter storms that hit southern Minnesota in early April.
The state of emergency allows city and county officials to file for federal disaster aid to repair damaged public infrastructure should.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.