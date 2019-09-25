MANKATO — A local trucking and excavating company won't be able to expand its business in the LeHillier neighborhood in South Bend Township after Blue Earth County staff and nearby residents opposed the project.
The Blue Earth County Board unanimously denied a requested zoning change on Tuesday for W. Lorentz & Sons Construction so the business on Sturgis Street could expand on its property. Lorentz Construction hoped to rezone the area to light industrial to accommodate two new buildings and an addition to one of their structures, among other things.
Calls to the company were not returned.
The zoning change alarmed nearby residents, many of whom have lived in the area for years and have been frustrated by a trucking and excavating company in the middle of the neighborhood.
"It is not good business to push through one's will over the aspirations of the whole neighborhood," Robert Ziegler said.
Ziegler and his wife, Debra, were among 15 residents who urged the board to vote against the zoning request. Aside from the heavy truck traffic, residents said they were concerned neighborhood children could face more chances for an accident, as well as increased infrastructure costs, noise and privacy concerns.
One resident said Lorentz Construction had installed security cameras facing her property to help protect its assets, but she felt the cameras took away her privacy.
Deb Ziegler said she recently saw a truck nearly slam into two children on bikes while driving back to the business.
"This is an example of what we're talking about," she said. "Our fear is that one of those days, it's not going to be, 'Thank God he didn't hit them.'"
Carrie Curran told the board she and her family moved into the neighborhood about a year ago. She said she's seen similar close calls on a consistent basis.
"We have a lot of children in this community, and there are kids riding bikes, running up and down the road, and trucks just going down the road having to stop very quickly because they maybe weren't paying attention or they didn't see them there," she said.
Lorentz Construction has been at its location on the southern end of Mankato since the 1970s. The company tried to rezone its property to light industrial in the early 1980s, but county officials at that time only designated part of the property as light industrial because staff thought more residential property would be built thanks to flood protection work done at the time.
The Blue Earth County Planning Commission voted earlier this month to recommend that the board deny the rezoning request. All commission members except County Commissioner Kip Bruender voted against the request. Bruender said he had previously voted to support the request in part to see if there could be improvements to the area but decided to change his vote on Tuesday after visiting residents in the neighborhood.
"This is just the process it works through," Bruender said.
