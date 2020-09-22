MANKATO — Blue Earth County has expanded the eligibility of the Business Assistance Grant Program.
The program will now be offered to home-based businesses (provided conformance with other criteria). The maximum full-time equivalent employees number has increased from 20 to 50. And there is no longer a cap on annual revenue.
The grant program is funded through the federal CARES Act. The County Board previously approved allocating $2 million in economic support to organizations affected by COVID-19.
Small locally owned businesses adversely affected by COVID-19 may apply for a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to cover expenses for up to three months. The board Tuesday expanded the eligibility.
Funds may be used for rent payments, mortgage payments, utilities, payments to suppliers, other non-payroll business costs and costs associated with reopening (personal protective equipment, plexiglass barriers, exterior seating, signage, supplies, inventory, etc.).
Grant applications will be accepted and awarded until the appropriated funds are exhausted.
The application and additional information can be found on the county’s website. To request a paper copy of the application call 507-387-8711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.