MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident's death has been linked to COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The resident, who was between 80-89 years old, is the county's first COVID-19 fatality — an earlier death was removed from the county's total.
South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll is now 21, with Sibley County also having its first fatality attributed to the illness. The Sibley County resident was between 90-99 years old.
Six of the region's nine counties have now had COVID-19 deaths.
The region had nine new cases overall in the health department's Tuesday update. Cases rose in seven of the nine south-central Minnesota counties.
Waseca and Martin counties had the most new cases with two each, followed by one each in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Watonwan and Faribault counties. Brown and Sibley counties didn't have any newly identified cases.
The Blue Earth and Sibley counties' deaths were among 20 statewide Tuesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 1,217.
