MANKATO — If Blue Earth County wants to have rural broadband internet, it’s going to have to pay a potentially unworkable amount of money.
That’s what consultants recently found in a broadband feasibility study, which they presented to the Blue Earth County Board Tuesday.
According to the study, it could cost more than $35 million to install 1,067 miles of fiber to connect all rural areas of Blue Earth County, excluding the Mankato area and larger cities such as Lake Crystal and Madison Lake. A combination of wireless networks and fiber, about 161 miles in total, would cost about $11 million to install.
Consultants at Finley Engineering and CCG Consulting say internet service providers are far more likely to favor the hybrid wi-fi/fiber approach just based on cost alone. An all-fiber network that could offer internet speeds of at least 100 mbps downloading and 25 mbps uploading likely wouldn’t break even after customers are hooked up and paying for services.
“This is hard to make back when you charge somebody $60 a month for broadband,” said Doug Dawson, president of CCG.
Yet a hybrid project would not only break even but make money after a few years, according to consultant projections.
Blue Earth County officials are looking to bolster broadband access throughout the area. The county hired Finley and CCG last spring to study residents’ internet access as a means to improve the area’s quality of life and economic potential.
Almost all of Blue Earth County’s internet options meet the state’s immediate high-speed goals — at least 25 mbps downloads and 3 mbps uploads by 2022. Yet only about 14 percent of the county was equipped to handle at least 100 mpbs download speeds and 20 mbps upload speeds.
Commissioners have looked at broadband issues in recent years but stepped up their concern last year in response to area economic development issues.
In recent years, the Minnesota Office of Broadband Development has given tens of millions of dollars in grants to smaller communities and counties to install broadband infrastructure, which includes fiber networks. Lawmakers allocated $35 million in 2017 toward high-speed internet infrastructure grants and another $40 million last year.
Larger communities and rural areas haven’t received as much attention from the state. Larger cities generally have more than one internet provider and thus more competition to improve high-speed infrastructure. In rural areas, homes and farms aren’t close enough together to install fiber networks in a cost-efficient manner.
To solve that issue in Blue Earth County, local officials plan to partner with providers to encourage expanding broadband access. Consultants recommend the county pay for a resident survey gauging how much interest Blue Earth County homeowners and businesses have to get better internet.
Such a study could be used as part of a state grant, which Chris Konechne of Finley Engineering said is what Bevcomm is doing with a potential project in Le Sueur County.
It could be difficult to find providers to start a project within the next few years, as consultants say several companies working in the area are waiting to see whether Midco (Midcontinent Communications) expands its services within Blue Earth County.
Yet commissioners say securing better broadband is important to Blue Earth County’s growth.
“You see other counties have invested in broadband, and they’re right now starting to reap the benefits in businesses across those counties,” Board Chair Vance Stuehrenberg said. “This is what we need in Blue Earth County.”
