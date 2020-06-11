mfp BEC fair move 2.jpg

GARDEN CITY — Most of the Blue Earth County Fair events have been canceled for 2020.

The Fair Board announced Thursday it has decided to cancel the 161nd annual fair that was scheduled for July 23-26 in Garden City.

“With safety and the CDC COVID-19 guidelines concerns, we felt at this point, it made it impossible to move forward with this year’s fair in keeping all attendees safe,”said Robin Tietz, president of the fair association.

The demolition derby and compact car races might still be held. The board will make a decision on those events June 24.

Many other area county fair organizers previously have announced cancellations, including in Nicollet, Waseca, Sibley, Faribault, Brown and Watonwan counties.

