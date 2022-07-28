GARDEN CITY — The Blue Earth County Fair is back in Garden City with plenty of attractions and entertainment.
Among exhibitors is the Great Lakes Timber Show, a family-oriented show about old-time loggers.
The show on Thursday featured chainsaw carving, log rolling, crosscut sawing, ax throwing and more.
Bruce Belanger said he’s in the gig because he loves making people laugh.
“This show, well I like it all, but just to watch the crowd respond to what we do is fun. There’s no one particular event, but just the whole show,” he said.
For 4-H members, the fair is also a chance to showcase what they’ve learned throughout the year and qualify for the Minnesota State Fair.
Zoe Johnson, who is showing her goat, Beatrice, has been in 4-H for about six years and plans to compete at the State Fair if she qualifies.
She said participating in the program helps build leadership.
“It’s a big thing to have to take care of an animal, especially under pressure or the people waiting on you. So I think it helps build patience, leadership and endurance,” she said.
Throughout the week, exhibitors have the chance to head into the ring for judging and get feedback on their animals. Those who completed indoor general projects on topics from gardening to photography also go through a similar process.
Participants are judged 50 percent on their knowledge of their project and 50 percent on the project itself.
Blue Earth County 4-H Extension educator Randi Schwartz said the experience helps teach 4-H’ers with experiential learning.
“They can really get their hands into a project that they’re passionate about and work to develop those skills. We also develop a lot of life skills through 4-H such as interviewing and just how to be responsible for something,” she said.
The fair runs through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.