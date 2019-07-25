GARDEN CITY — County fairs mean different things to different people. For some, they are a social outing. Others go for the attractions. And for one local family, it's all about chickens.
For Jeremy, Kelly, Grace and Aidan Moeller, the Blue Earth County Fair is the culmination of months of hard work in the form of the 4-H poultry show.
"Everyone has different things going on, but this is something we can all work toward together," said dad Jeremy of raising animals. "It's a great way to spend time together as a family."
The process begins in January when the Moellers begin to look for chickens to raise on their hobby farm near Lake Crystal. Siblings Aidan and Grace eventually show the birds at the fair the following July.
Grace elected to go with a trio of buckeyes for this year's fair. Her brother Aidan decided to raise three buff Orpingtons.
The ensuing months have included hours of feeding, watering and handling the birds.
"When they're chicks, you need to check on them a lot," Aidan said. "I try to spend about an hour a day with them."
There are two different competitions within the show. The showmanship side gauges the contestants' ability to handle the birds, while the marketing and breeding side measures the looks of the birds. The judge for the competition uses criteria detailed in the "American Standard of Perfection" to judge the birds.
For showmanship, contestants must show the judge the bird's head, wings and breasts. Practicing the showmanship aspect has been a big part of Grace and Aidan's routine during the past few weeks.
When it comes to the marketing and breeding side, Grace's buckeyes are supposed to have a small comb, a solid dark brown color and yellow legs. Aidan's buff Orpingtons need a gold color, an evenly spaced comb and white legs.
The fair kicked off Thursday, which was also show day for Aidan and Grace. Each spent time wiping down their birds with wet wipes to keep them clean before the judging started in the morning. They also put petroleum jelly in the birds' combs to make sure they would be straight. While many contestants left their birds in cages, Aidan spent the minutes prior to the judging holding and petting the bird he would be showing. He explained that he thought "it has a calming effect."
Grace, 16, kicked off the show with a grand championship in the showmanship for contestants grades nine and up. She was then awarded a second first-place finish for the interview side of the competition that occurred the night before.
Aidan, 11, won the same two awards for contestants grades 3-6 just minutes later.
"My hands aren't the biggest, so the showmanship isn't always the easiest," Grace said. "She was behaving, so it ended up going well."
The main event came when Grace and Aidan competed against each other in the breeding trio. Aidan's buff Orpingtons received first place.
"I figured his would win," Grace said. "I still might have to beat him up when we get home," she said with a smile.
While the awards are nice, it's the life lessons Jeremy and Kelly hope their kids take from 4-H.
"They have to eat and be taken care of," Kelly said of the birds. "It's good to learn to put something ahead of yourself."
