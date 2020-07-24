The Blue Earth County Fairgrounds in Garden City is eerily quiet.
The grounds normally would be bustling with activity as this was the week scheduled for the county fair. Opening day would have been Thursday.
By now, youngsters participating in 4-H livestock events should be preening and grooming their animals, and gardeners and crafters should be bringing in their produce and handiwork to enter in the traditional competitions.
The mixed smells of hay and manure, of deep-fried onion rings and popcorn, should be wafting through the towering oaks that shade the site.
But this year, save for the half-dozen or so campers staying at the nearby Shady Oak Campground and the occasional acorn bouncing off a tin roof, the fairgrounds remain silent and deserted. Padlocks button up livestock barns and exhibit halls.
Prompted by uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and following the actions of so many other fair boards across Minnesota, Blue Earth Fair Board members decided in June to cancel the event for 2020 — yet another casualty of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.