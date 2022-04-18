MAANKATO — Blue Earth County had a data breach caused by a Human Services Department employee improperly accessing private information on 222 individuals.
A notification was sent to individuals directly affected by the breach.
The report said that between June 5, 2020, and May 24, 2021, the employee improperly accessed information including names, addresses, medical history, and Social Security numbers on individuals.
When it was discovered, the employee was put on administrative leave and later resigned.
The report said there is no evidence the data was shared or sold to any third parties, and that the information was only seen by the single employee.
