MANKATO — Blue Earth County's chlamydia rate declined for the third straight year in 2022, although it continues to have one of the five highest rates among Minnesota counties.
The county had 344 recorded cases in 2022, or 537 per 100,000 people, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's annual report on sexually transmitted diseases. Its rate in 2021 was 586, and it was as high as 819 in 2019.
After ranking first statewide in chlamydia rates in 2019 and 2020, Blue Earth County dropped to third in 2021 and now fifth in 2022. Beltrami, Hennepin, Ramsey and Nobles counties had higher chlamydia rates in 2022, according to the data.
The case decline in Blue Earth County aligned with the statewide trend, with Minnesota seeing a 2% drop in overall chlamydia cases. Overall STD cases dipped by 5%, but remained near historic highs.
Health officials on Wednesday said more monitoring will be done on the relation between the COVID-19 pandemic and case declines.
"It’s important to note that we don’t know the full impact of the pandemic on the data, including the possibility that COVID restrictions affected screening and treatment accessibility into 2022," stated Kelley Haeder, supervisor at Blue Earth County Public Health. "It’s also possible that we are seeing a true decrease in disease."
Many factors, including screening rates and the number of individuals seeking tests, impact STD data accuracy, she added.
Any differences in testing access could lead to increases or decreases in reported cases. For what it's worth, Blue Earth County's three-year decline in chlamydia rates did start once the pandemic began.
During a webinar on the new data Wednesday, the state health department's STD surveillance coordinator and epidemiologist, Khalid Bo-Subait, also noted the impact COVID-19 could've had on declining case rates. MDH and Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention are looking into the connection, he said.
While cases and case rates fluctuate year to year, chlamydia has remained the most reported STD in the state in recent years. Minnesota totaled 22,079 cases statewide in 2022.
The age groups most likely to contract chlamydia in Minnesota are also consistent.
“The 15-24 age group makes up only 14% of our state’s population but accounts for 59% of all chlamydia cases reported in 2022,” Bo-Subait said.
Past demographic research found Blue Earth County has among the highest proportions of young people in the state, one possible explanation for why it regularly ranks high in chlamydia rates. The county also likely has testing more readily accessible in the form of a Planned Parenthood and university health services than many of its Greater Minnesota neighbors and peers.
South-central Minnesota's chlamydia rates per 100,000 residents were as follows:
• Blue Earth — 537 (344 cases)
• Statewide rate — 416
• Martin — 302 (63 cases)
• Watonwan — 294 (33 cases)
• Faribault — 234 (34 cases)
• Waseca — 225 (43 cases)
• Nicollet — 223 (73 cases)
• Sibley — 184 (28 cases)
• Brown — 154 (40 cases)
• Le Sueur — 148 (41 cases)
Blue Earth County's gonorrhea rate ranked ninth in the state. It had 78 cases in 2022, or 122 per 100,000 residents, down from 81 cases and 127 per 100,000 residents in 2021.
Gonorrhea cases declined 15% statewide.
In contrast, Minnesota had a 25% increase in syphilis cases in 2022. New infections were mainly in the Twin Cities metro area, according to the health department, along with a still ongoing outbreak in Duluth from 2021.
For more information on this year's STD report, go to www.health.state.mn.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.