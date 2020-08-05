MANKATO — After consistent placements in the top five from 2015 to 2018, Blue Earth County had the highest chlamydia rate among all counties in the state in 2019.
The county tallied 524 cases in 2019, equating to 819 per 100,000 residents, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's annual sexually transmitted disease surveillance report.
Blue Earth County previously ranked second in the measure in 2018, fourth in 2017 and 2016, and fifth in 2015.
From 2015 to 2019, the county's chlamydia rate rose by 72%.
Overall STD cases — chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis — rose statewide as well in recent years.
In response to the upward trends, the health department's STD, HIV and TB section manager reminded residents about the effectiveness of preventive measures.
"Used correctly and consistently every time, condoms still work," said Christine Jones. "And, of course, abstinence works if it's an option for you."
Along with educational campaigns on STD prevention, the health department has a condom distribution project where agencies can order prophylactics and then provide them to people free of charge. Blue Earth County participates in the program, said Public Health Supervisor Kelley Haeder in an email, which helps provide more than 2,000 free condoms to community partners.
"Additionally, public health programs across the age span assess risk factors for contracting an STD and will refer that person to their medical provider for additional follow up," she wrote. "We are also fortunate to have medical providers in our area that are diligent in screening for STDs, which are in turn reported to the Minnesota Department of Health."
Although Blue Earth County's rate was high in 2019, about 80% of the chlamydia cases were already treated by the time the health department received the case report. It's an encouraging sign, Jones said, because it means most are seeking treatment when they should.
Blue Earth County's gonorrhea rate was also high in 2019, although not the highest in the state. Six other counties had a higher rate than Blue Earth County's 153 per 100,000 residents.
One challenge to limiting chlamydia and other STD cases is ensuring both partners seek testing and treatment. If only one partner receives treatment and the other doesn't, the one who received treatment is likely to contract it again. Case totals include people who contracted the disease multiple times.
Another challenge for prevention, Jones pointed out, is inconsistent sex education curricula in schools. Many schools don't offer comprehensive sex education, missing an opportunity to teach students about preventive measures.
“We’re looking right at that age group of school age and right out of school age where comprehensive sex ed could really be beneficial,” Jones said.
Residents between 15-34 years old accounted for 88% of chlamydia cases in the state in 2019. Blue Earth County, and Mankato in particular, had the most people between 18-34 years old in a 2015 report released by the Minnesota Demographic Center.
Nearly 48% of Mankato's population fell into the 18-34 age range, compared to 37% countywide. There's a link between the county's high STD rates and its high percentage of young people, Jones said.
No other county in the region had even half of Blue Earth County's chlamydia or gonorrhea rates. Watonwan County had the next highest chlamydia rate at 375 cases per 100,000 residents, while Nicollet County's 52 gonorrhea cases per 100,000 residents were the next highest behind Blue Earth County.
Blue Earth County's chlamydia case counts and rates dating back to 2015 are as follows:
- 2015 — 304 cases; 475 per 100,000
- 2016 — 355 cases; 555 per 100,000
- 2017 — 406 cases; 634 per 100,000
- 2018 — 455 cases; 711 per 100,000
- 2019 — 524 cases; 819 per 100,000
