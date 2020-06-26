MANKATO — Blue Earth County had another 33 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday, continuing a weeklong spike in cases both in the county and the wider region.
Blue Earth County has had 143 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The rise coincides with increased testing in the county after clinics expanded eligibility for who should get checked.
The sharp increase may not merely be related to more testing, however, as the percentage of positive cases doubled during roughly the same time period.
Health department data show 4.3% of tests came back positive in Blue Earth County since the beginning of the pandemic. Between June 18-25, about 8.6% of tests were positive.
The county's cluster is predominately young adults who're less likely to experience COVID-19 complications requiring hospitalizations. Young adults can transmit the virus to others, though, which is why they're encouraged to isolate if they've been exposed to someone who has it.
Fueled by Blue Earth County, south-central Minnesota had more new COVID-19 cases over the last week than any other week during the pandemic. The region had 281 new cases between June 20-26, compared to an average of 62 new cases over the previous three weeks.
Watonwan County had the next most new cases besides Blue Earth County, although the former's percentage of positive tests is far higher. Watonwan had 11 new cases Friday and 58 over the last week.
About 14.2% of tests come back positive in the county since the pandemic began. The county's percentage of positive tests is tied for the second highest in Minnesota behind Nobles County.
The percentage also rose during the last week, which again signals the spike wasn't solely caused by more testing.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 33
- Watonwan County — 11
- Nicollet County — 6
- Waseca County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Faribault County — 3
- Martin County — 3
- Sibley County — 2
