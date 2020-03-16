MANKATO — Blue Earth County has its first confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The county joins 12 others in having at least one case in Minnesota. The health department has confirmed 54 cases so far, a rise from 35 Sunday.
Specifics on the Blue Earth County case aren't yet available.
Waseca County became the first in south-central Minnesota to have a known case Sunday. In response to rising cases, Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato set up drive-thru sites for screening appointments.
The health system also announced it would restrict visitors at all its southwest Minnesota facilities beginning Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
