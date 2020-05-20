MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported Blue Earth County's first COVID-19 death Wednesday.
The resident was between 60-69 years old, and no other details were released.
The death is the 12th linked to COVID-19 in south-central Minnesota since the pandemic began. Previously reported deaths include five in Martin County, three in Nicollet County, two in Brown County and one in Le Sueur County.
While Minnesota had been reporting fewer deaths in recent days, the state's 29 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Wednesday marked the second-biggest jump during the pandemic. The total death toll now sits at 777, most occurring in long-term care facilities.
Total newly confirmed cases increased by nine in south-central Minnesota counties, with Blue Earth County's five being the most. Nicollet, Waseca, Watonwan and Sibley counties each had one new case.
Statewide cases increased by 645. Of the 17,670 total confirmed cases, 12,227 no longer need to be isolated.
This story will be updated.
