It might not be the most glamorous of projects, but it’s necessary and, thus, worthy of anticipation.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society earlier this week celebrated its purchase of the remaining house at 526 S. Fifth St. on the downtown block it occupies. The organization’s leaders plan to tear down the house and expand the Historical Society’s parking lot.
“It’s not a glamorous project, but it’s something that needs to be done,” said Nik Proehl, chairman of the board of directors for the Historical Society, which was founded in 1901. “Nobody gets excited about parking lots, but the reality is we do need them.”
Right now, the parking lot is a 30-year-old eyesore with broken chunks of concrete throughout. Not only will the parking lot be repaved and expanded, it will also have lighting added. That’s a big safety improvement, said Jessica Potter, executive director of the Historical Society.
As the house is due to be torn down, the Historical Society has collaborated with a craftsman to salvage as many architecturally relevant interior pieces as possible. That includes a stairway banister and most of the doors, Potter said.
“We’ve had our eyes on that piece of property for a very long time,” she said of the house due to be demolished this fall. “It’s exciting to be able to acquire it.”
Built around 1910, the house will “get a second life,” she said, and will “give us an opportunity for expansion.”
The newly purchased house has been a rental property for college housing and was even, at one time, home to a fraternity. The Historical Society bought the property for a reduced price of $180,000.
“The fair market value of the property was $250,000,” Potter said. “They (the owners) made a gift of $70,000, which allowed us to buy the property. We’re very grateful for their generosity.”
The house purchase is just one step in a greater goal, which is to expand the History Center by about 10,000 square feet. Among the steps to achieving that goal is purchasing the rental house and completely redoing the parking lot, Potter said.
The Historical Society raised $250,000 in two years from 300 people for the purchase of the house and its demolition. Next up is the parking lot project, which is estimated to cost $300,000.
It’s all part of the “Bold” vision the Historical Society mapped out years ago, which, when done, will see a $5 million transformation in their downtown holdings.
“It will take us a while to get there,” Potter said. “That’s what we keep our eyes on. And we keep investing in things that will make the project viable when the time comes.”
