MANKATO — Residents can attend an open house about the redistricting plan for Blue Earth County.
The open house is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Courthouse in Mankato.
People can learn more about redistricting, review the recommended maps and plans, and provide input on the county commissioner districts.
Blue Earth County is in the process of completing its redistricting plan as a result of the 2020 census.
Redistricting is the process by which new district boundaries are drawn to better match new population numbers.
More information is available at: becvotes.org or at 507-304-4341.
