MANKATO — Blue Earth County has increased rates for the three popular campgrounds it operates to bring them into line with other regional public campgrounds.
Public Works Director Ryan Thilges told county commissioners Tuesday that staff did a review of regional public and private campground fees, most of which were on average higher than Blue Earth County. The County Parks Advisory Board recommended the rates be increased.
Commissioners unanimously increased rate hikes that range from $3-$10 depending on type of site.
Commissioners noted the new fees, while in line with other public facilities, remain lower than at private campgrounds.
The county has campgrounds at Bray Park in Madison Lake, Daly Park near Mapleton and Rapidan Dam Park.
The new daily rates are:
• Regular camping — $20
• Primitive camping — $20
• Electric RV site — $30
• Water hookup fee per day — $5
• Reservation fee per reservation (non-refundable) — $10
• Enclosed shelter fee — $50
• Open shelter fee — $40
• Reduced (senior & nonprofit) shelter fee per day — $30
• Senior citizen discount (Sunday-Thursday only) per day — $5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.