MANKATO — Blue Earth County will spend an extra $107,000 to increase the nursing care and mental health care at the jail.
"We know folks who end up in jail, a large proportion of them have mental health issues and we're working on that," said County Commissioner and former police officer Vance Stuehrenberg, who along with the rest of the county board approved the unbudgeted increase at Tuesday's meeting
At an earlier work session, Paul Barta, a captain in the sheriff's office, told commissioners of the need for more nursing and mental health help at the jail.
Commissioner Kip Bruender said he supported the increased spending to help the jail staff. "I have concerns about the custody staff trying to fulfill medication (dispensing) and things when they have other things to do."
Commissioner Colleen Landkamer said the issue won't be going away.
"I think we're going to see more mental health issues across the board."
County Administrator Bob Meyer said the increase will bring the annual contract for nursing and mental health service to just under $343,000 per year.
The added funding will increase the number of nursing hours provided at the jail from 40 to 60 hours per week and will increase the qualified mental health professional hours from 6 to 12 hours per week.
"This is an unbudgeted adjustment, but prudent," Meyer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.