MANKATO — A Blue Earth County Jail inmate is facing a fifth set of criminal charges this year — this time for allegedly biting a sheriff deputy.
Christopher Andrew Thomas II, 33, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault on a police officer Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Thomas was furloughed from jail for treatment at the Mankato hospital and reportedly became upset when Blue Earth County Sheriff deputies arrived to take him back to jail on April 1. Thomas made threats to kill the deputies and bit one deputy on the finger, the charges allege.
Thomas was arrested on Jan. 28 after a bystander reported he was acting erratically in a parking lot, including asking how to join the Ku Klux Klan. A sawed-off shotgun and marijuana allegedly were found in his vehicle and he was charged with felony gun crimes.
Two days after his arrest he allegedly broke off a fire sprinkler head in his jail cell, causing almost $800 in damage. He was charged with gross misdemeanor property damage.
On Feb. 7 and 8, Thomas reportedly broke more sprinkler heads, causing nearly $2,300 in damage. He also reportedly made death threats to jail officers, threatened to “kill everyone” at the jail and the courthouse and threatened to blow up the jail and the Mankato Public Safety Building. He was charged with felony counts of threats and property damage.
On Feb. 12, Thomas allegedly spit in a jail officer's face. He was charged with felony assault on a correction officer.
