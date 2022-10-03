After decades of wear and tear, the Blue Earth County Library is getting an interior facelift.
“It’s been a need for a long time,” said Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg, who serves on the Library Board. “You have to keep it up. This will make the inside a lot more modern and useful.”
Library Director Kelly McBride said the renovation includes new ceiling tile, carpet and shelves in the adult section of the library.
The library was built in 1976 and the shelving is original. “It’s sturdy but it’s not great for accessibility,” McBride said. The library can’t put books on the top or bottom shelves because they don’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act rules. And the tall shelves don’t allow for good light.
“Anyone with a sight impairment would have problems,” she said.
She said the new shelves are lower, which will allow staff to see what’s going on in the whole library, something they can’t do now. “We will be able to see heads above the shelves in the whole library, and it’ll be brighter and the bottom shelf is curved upward so people can see books on the bottom shelf and the bottom shelf will be higher so it’s ADA compliant.”
The carpet was replaced in 1999, but the library flooded the next year due to a water line break and the carpet was replaced again in 2000.
McBride said the renovation was scheduled to start earlier but was pushed back because of COVID. Work is expected to be done in December. Cost of the upgrades is about $392,000.
The renovation is being done in phases to allow patrons to continue using the library. About half of the adult section was cleared out with books and shelves compressed into the other half of the library. The other half will then be shifted to the renovated side and the rest of the space will be redone.
Funding for the project comes from the county’s facilities department, which oversees major construction and renovation projects on county-owned buildings.
Last year the library got a new roof and outdoor patios off the adult wing and children’s wing.
More updates are planned for next year, including new carpet, ceiling and shelves in the children’s wing.
Funding for the children’s wing will come from a $230,000 donation left to the library by the late Mary Ann Waldron.
