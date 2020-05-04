MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library System is offering a contactless service for pickup of materials at its Mankato location, 100 E. Main St.
During the library system's closure because of the coronavirus pandemic, materials may be ordered:
• From the online catalog at: www.beclibrary.org/catalog. Patrons may requests for holds of up to 10 items.
• By visiting www.beclibrary.org and filling out a no-contact pickup materials form. Requests may be made for holds on up to 15 items.
• By calling 304-4001 to request holds on up to 15 items.
Library cards are required for this service. To register for a card, call the library.
Users will be notified by email or phone when items are available and to schedule a time for materials to be picked up.
When patrons arrive, they should call library staff, who will then place materials for pickup on a table near the library building's north entrance.
The table is only be used for picking up materials. When returning materials, patrons should use the library's book drops.
