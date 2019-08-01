MANKATO — No-wake restrictions have been removed on Lake George, Lake Ballantyne, Duck Lake and Madison Lake in Blue Earth County.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office put the limitations in place in recent weeks as heavy rainfalls raised lake water to abnormally high levels. The high waters submerged docks and caused shoreline erosion.
The sheriff's office will continue to monitor water levels on the lakes, according to a release.
