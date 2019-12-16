MANKATO — Blue Earth County is updating its livestock manure management ordinance and is hosting an open house Wednesday.
The ordinance has not been updated in 25 years. The county is conducting a survey about the feedlot program and regulations to get public input. For more information go to blueearthcountymn.gov/1501/Feedlot-Ordinance-Update.
An open house will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday in the third floor conference room in the Historic Blue Earth County Courthouse at 204 S. Fifth St.
Topics of discussion include: reducing lot size requirements; placement of animal mortality boxes; manure application setbacks; manure pit abandonment requirements; changing county animal units to match MPCA animal units and reviewing feedlot setbacks to parks, campgrounds, cemeteries and churches.
