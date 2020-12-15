MANKATO — Blue Earth County commissioners voted Tuesday to lower next year's tax levy from the proposed 2.5% to a 1.5% increase in a nod to the economic pain felt by many property owners.
"There's hard times out there," said Commissioner Mark Piepho as he made a motion to reduce the levy increase by 1%.
Commissioner Colleen Landkamer said she knows it's tough for many people, but she had reservations about lowering the proposed levy in light of added costs for the county and uncertainty about future revenues coming in because of the pandemic.
"We've seen increases in detox in multiple ways, transportation increases, increases for sheriff and county attorney," she said.
Landkamer said some major taxpayers have successfully gone to court and had their tax bills lowered, and she worries about more reductions in tax and other collections.
County Administrator Bob Meyer said that through November the county had collected about 98% of expected tax collections. "Not quite as bad as we anticipated back in March." Meyer said that in most years the county collects 1-2% less more than it projects.
Landkamer said the county is already dipping into its reserves and there will likely be added costs for public health as the pandemic stretches on.
But Piepho said the county has done a good job of building up ample reserves and now is the time to use some if needed.
"I hear from people that are having a tough time with their property taxes," he said.
Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg agreed with lowering the levy. I've had a lot of business owners talking about how the taxes are killing them. I don't think this will be a huge difference, but I think they'll appreciate we understand."
Will Purvis said he knows of property owners in some small towns who are seeing up to a 30% tax increase, not because of the county or school levy but because of big local projects.
Commissioner Kip Bruender said he, too, thought the county should dip into reserves if needed rather than have a higher tax levy. "I do acknowledge we are using reserves — the reserves are there for this type of thing."
The board voted to set the final levy at 1.5% with Landkamer casting the lone no vote.
The lower levy will bring about $400,000 less into county coffers than the 2.5% proposed hike, Meyer said. The levy will generate about $39,547,000.
The commissioners also approved next year's budget of $114 million. Beyond property tax collections, more than $46 million of the budget comes from state and federal funds and $10 million in county fees.
The Public Works and Parks Department takes the biggest share of the budget at 33%, with the Human Services Department and the general fund each accounting for 28%.
Homeowners in the county will see their taxable market value increase by an average 2% next year while apartments will see a 0.4% increase. Commercial properties will see an average increase in value of 0.09%. Agricultural properties will see a valuation decline of 6.7%.
