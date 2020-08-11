MANKATO — Blue Earth County is taking applications from qualified county businesses for a one-time grant of up to $10,000.
"We hope it is viewed as a help to our business community. We certainly rely on them to keep the community rolling, and we hope this is one way they can help cover their cost," County Administrator Bob Meyer said.
The funds are part of $8.2 million the county received from the federal CARES Act that pumped money into the economy to help lessen the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
County commissioners approved the grant program at their meeting Tuesday. Meyer said commissioners wanted to go with a grant program rather than offering low-interest loans.
"For businesses it's just really challenging for a them to commit to another ongoing expense (of a loan repayment) right now."
Funds may be used for rent payments, mortgage payments, utilities, payments to suppliers, other non-payroll business costs, and costs associated with reopening (such as personal protective equipment, plexiglass barriers, exterior seating, signage, supplies and inventory).
The grants are aimed at businesses with fewer than 20 full-time employees with gross revenues of less than $2.5 million.
The application process is open for three weeks. If any funds remain, another round will be given out.
Meyer said they modeled their grant program on others being done around the country and he thinks the application process is "pretty straightforward."
Applications are due by Sept. 2. The application and additional information can be found on the county’s website blueearthcountymn.gov . Click on "Small Business Assistance Grant Program."
To request a paper copy of the application or for questions, call 507-387-8711.
Meyer said commissioners also approved an outline for using the other CARES Act funds.
Half will be used to cover added county costs from the pandemic, including additional time put in by public health, added technology to allow telework, PPE equipment, added public safety costs, additional cleaning costs and other pandemic-related costs.
Another 10% will be used for programs for individuals, including assistance for housing, utilities, food and mental health services.
The final 15% will be kept in reserve to be used for other needs that arise in the near future.
