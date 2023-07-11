MANKATO — The final piece of funding for nearly $12 million in fixes and improvements to Mankato’s aging All Seasons Arena is in place after Blue Earth County approved funding its share of the costs.
The County Board Tuesday unanimously approved the funding.
The cities of North Mankato and Mankato earlier approved their shares of the cost and Mankato Area Public Schools has indicated a willingness to contribute $1.5 million to the project.
The county’s share of the costs is about 7.7% or $815,872. County Administrator Bob Meyer recommended the county pay with cash to avoid financing costs associated with bonding for the project.
“It’s a tired building,” Meyer said. “This has been a discussion going on quite a few years.”
The improvements to the building could be started within a year, and Meyer said the hope is that at least one of the two ice sheets would be done by next fall when hockey season starts.
The two cities and the county share ownership in All Seasons. While the school district isn’t a co-owner, the School Board indicated it would share in the renovation costs as the district is a big user of the arena, located at the corner of Monks Avenue and Balcerzak Drive.
The biggest cost in the project is completely replacing the ice-making system, including piping that’s been in place since the facility was built in the 1980s.
