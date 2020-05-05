MANKATO — Many Blue Earth County property owners may be able to delay their first half of property taxes until July 15.
The County Board Tuesday approved the plan, which has been tweaked some in recent weeks.
Commissioners also discussed the challenges that will arise when the state allows campgrounds to reopen.
Property and Environmental Resources Director Michael Stalberger said the tax abatement, without penalties, automatically applies to any commercial or residential parcel whose first-half tax bill is $50,000 or less.
The abatement is not available to any parcel that has its property taxes escrowed and it excludes any public utility or railroad property. Most homeowners who have a mortgage escrow their property taxes.
Any parcel that has a first-half property tax statement amount due that exceeds $50,000 will need to meet three additional requirements to be eligible. Owners of those properties will be able to go to the department’s website to fill out a short form.
Those businesses will have to document and certify a direct economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They must have experienced a full or partial reduction or suspension of services or operations as a result of the “stay at home” order.
And they must have experienced a reduction in gross receipts of at least 25% in any 30-day period from March 1-May 15, 2020, as compared to the same 30-day period in 2019.
The form must be completed and received by the county no later than May 15.
Board Chair Vance Stuehrenberg said board members had heard complaints from some people that they would have to fill out a form.
“I guess the easiest way not to fill out a form is to just pay your taxes on time. You hate to be blunt that way, but filling out a five-minute form should not be an issue,” he said. “I think Blue Earth County is going above and beyond most counties.”
Property tax payments that qualify for delayed payment that fail to make their payment by July 15 will be subject to a modified penalty. The modified penalty will be 50% of the normal penalty through Sept. 30
Campgrounds, parks
Ryan Thilges, public works director, talked to commissioners about how the county will set up distancing precautions once campgrounds are allowed to open and discussed steps being taken at parks.
He said campgrounds will remain closed until at least May 18 under the governor’s latest stay-at-home order.
Stuehrenberg said he expects the governor will allow campgrounds to reopen before Memorial Day weekend.
Commissioners earlier had suggested that perhaps every other campsite could be closed to allow more distancing. But with most sites already reserved for much of the summer, they decided there was no way to simply cancel half of the reservations, particularly when families often reserve several sites next to each other.
Commissioners and Thilges said campsites are 10 feet apart so distancing may not be a problem, but they said there would need to be precautions taken with bathrooms and shower rooms, possibly putting a lock inside so only one person or family members could lock the door after going in.
Thilges said they’ve already moved many picnic tables out of pavilions at parks to reduce crowding. He said beaches have been closed but said it will be more difficult to enforce when the weather gets hot.
Commissioner Colleen Landkamer suggested the board delve deeper into the topic at its next work session. “It’s far more complicated than we first thought.”
