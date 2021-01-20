MANKATO — Blue Earth County is accepting applications for businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic.
The funds come from a relief package approved by the Legislature an governor.
Eligible business owners may apply for a one-time grant to cover operational expenses. Operational expenses may include, but are not limited to, insurance costs, legal fees, payroll, rent, utilities, property taxes, marketing/advertising, licensing fees, accounting fees, routine maintenance, travel/vehicle expenses, office supplies, repairs to existing building and equipment.
Grant awards will be based on business type and employee count. Businesses must be able to demonstrate they were adversely affected by executive orders related to COVID-19.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Feb. 12. The application and additional information can be found on the county’s website under Small Business Assistance Grant Program. To request a paper copy of the application, call 507-387-8711.
