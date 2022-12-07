MANKATO — An inaugural event set for next week in Mankato will complement and continue recent community discussions on mental health and the local resources available to people in need.
Blue Earth County organized the Never G;ve Up expo, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, using state grant funding. The semicolon is used to show continued support for people with mental illnesses, just as it indicates the continuation of a sentence.
The day will have workshops for local providers in the afternoon and a resource fair from 6-7 p.m. to connect them to people seeking resources, said Angela Youngerberg, director of business operations at Blue Earth County Human Services.
“We want people to be inspired and know it’s OK to ask for help and know where to start,” she said. “We blended those ideas together to form this expo.”
At 7 p.m. author and suicide prevention speaker Kevin Hines will share his story about surviving a suicide attempt. After jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge at age 19 in 2000, his story was featured in the documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” detailing the devastating impacts of suicide and positive efforts to combat it.
After the county had additional grant funding available, it turned to its human services advisory committee for guidance on how to use it. Their ideas resulted in the expo, a way to raise awareness for mental health, show people where to turn to when they need resources, and provide professional development all in one.
The committee suggested bringing in Hines, as members were familiar with his positive message, Youngerberg said.
“We got really good feedback about having him come here and help promote accessing resources and services,” she said.
The expo will come after September’s speaker series and panels featuring Emma Benoit, who survived a suicide attempt in 2017. Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Public Schools collaborated on the events held in local schools.
Next week’s expo will keep the focus on the important and ongoing issue, Youngerberg said.
“This continues to normalize conversations that are sometimes difficult to have,” she said. “It normalizes mental health as a health condition and health need.”
Free workshops for providers, starting at 3 p.m., will include a Hines presentation and a trainer specializing in trauma response. Bringing providers together for ongoing learning is helpful, Youngerberg said, because they’re so often having to work closely together. A person receiving mental health care may go one place for therapy, another for medication management and another for group settings.
Horizon Homes, which operates the South Central Crisis Center in Mankato, will be one of about 20 local providers participating in the resource fair and will have staff attend the trainings. Clinical Director Ricki Pribyl said she likes how the expo takes a multidisciplinary approach.
“To have the expo, a speaker and then the professional part of it all in one event is pretty unique,” she said.
It also comes at a key time, Pribyl added, as providers know that people struggle with mental health during the holidays.
“We’ll have providers there that can share the resources in our community, which is always good,” she said. “There can never be enough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.