MANKATO — Blue Earth County made its 6% property tax levy for 2020 official Tuesday.
The Blue Earth County Board passed a $114 million budget for 2020. The county will run a $1.4 million deficit. Next year’s levy will be set at about $39 million.
Much of the levy will be absorbed by taxable market value growth, which increased in Blue Earth County by an estimated 4.7% this year. A lot of that growth came from increased property values, however, meaning the county’s portion of property taxes will likely be slightly higher for homeowners.
Agricultural land, which has decreased in value in recent years, is expected to increase by 6.9% on average while residential property will increase by an estimated 5.9% on average. Even apartments, a fast-growing housing segment in Mankato, are expected to increase in value by 1.4%.
That means a homeowner with a $195,000 house — the county’s average home value — could expect to see the county portion of their taxes increase by about $59 under the county’s current plans.
A farmer with property estimated at $530,000, the county average, could expect to see an increase of $90 in county taxes.
Commercial property is expected to decrease by 1.4% in average value according to county officials. That could mean a savings of about $14 on the average commercial property worth $674,000.
County officials say the increased levy will go toward increased staffing costs, future construction projects and equipment needs, and increasing demands on county departments.
Included in the budget are five new staff members, such as an IT security position and a part-time community health educator. Blue Earth County is also planning for a 10% health insurance increase, similar to the increase it had in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.