MANKATO — After reviewing numerous potential sites, Blue Earth County commissioners have selected a site for a new public works complex.
The county has a purchase agreement for the parcel at the northeast corner of County Road 16 (Stoltzman Road) and County Road 90 in Mankato Township.
Blue Earth County started looking at options for a new facility in 2019.
“The County Board believes this is the best site to serve the future needs of the county,” Board Chair Vance Stuehrenberg said in a statement.
The county is looking at beginning construction in 2024.
Information regarding the project, such as traffic counts, hours of operation, service areas, etc. can be found on the Blue Earth County website at www.blueearthcountymn.gov/pwfacility.
The public is encouraged to review the information on the website and provide comments regarding the current considered site in the space provided. The page will be updated as information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.