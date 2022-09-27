MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Board on Tuesday set a preliminary tax levy of $42.97 million for 2023, a 6% increase over this year's.
"We are seeing an increased pressure on our labor market, and we're also seeing increased service demands leading to increased staffing needs as well as inflationary pressure," said County Administrator Bob Meyer.
The board also set the preliminary budget for 2023 at $119,648,583.
There will be a public hearing 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Historic Courthouse Boardroom, 204 South Fifth St.
The board could reduce the tax levy amount before it gives final approval in December, but the number can't be increased over the preliminary levy.
