MANKATO — Blue Earth County reached a deadly milestone Wednesday, with an area resident becoming the county's 100th confirmed COVID-19 death since the pandemic began.
It was the second straight day the county had a newly confirmed death from the illness, after the nine-county region went much of April without any. Area counties have combined for three COVID-19 fatalities so far in April, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Blue Earth County resident who died was between 80-84 years old. The person was among five COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 12,499.
The nine-county region's pandemic toll is at 499. Of the 499, Blue Earth County accounts for the most deaths.
Despite having the most COVID-19 deaths, though, Blue Earth County has the lowest death rate due to its large population. Faribault County has 51 COVID-19 deaths and about one-fifth the population of Blue Earth County, giving it the highest death rate in the region.
Area counties also combined for 31 new cases Wednesday, down from 38 one week ago. Cases are still on track to rise overall this week, continuing an upward trend dating back to March.
