MANKATO — Blue Earth County had 17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday, the county's biggest jump in cases since the pandemic began.
The spike comes after a downtown Mankato service worker tested positive for the illness earlier in the week. The state also had one of its biggest testing days yet, although more local numbers aren't available.
The 17 new cases in Blue Earth County were among 34 identified in the region, also a new single-day high.
Blue Earth County Public Health is monitoring the daily updates and working to mitigate spread in the community, stated Public Health Supervisor Kelley Haeder in an email.
"Slowing the spread will help ensure our health care partners have adequate resources," she wrote. "We will continue to support our community, businesses, and residents with information that will help them protect the health of their employees and customers."
Along with the rise in Blue Earth County, south-central Minnesota's jump was also fueled by another nine new cases in Watonwan County. Other new cases included:
- Three in Le Sueur County
- Two in Nicollet County
- One in Waseca County
- One in Brown County
- One in Faribault County
Watonwan County has now had 38 new cases confirmed over the last four days, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Despite being the least populated county in the region, Watonwan has had more new cases over the last four days than Waseca, Brown, Sibley and Faribault counties have had since the pandemic began.
In contrast to the spikes in south-central Minnesota, the state's COVID-19 hospitalization totals continued on a downward trajectory Saturday. The number of Minnesotans with COVID-19 who need intensive care units dropped to 161 out of 324 patients, the lowest totals since early May.
Another 12 Minnesotans died of the illness, however, with nine being residents in long-term care facilities. The death toll in Minnesota since the pandemic began is now at least 1,372.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 438 new confirmed cases in the state in Saturday's data release, from nearly 17,000 completed tests — one of the highest testing totals reported to date.
