MANKATO — Testing continues to identify more new COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth and Watonwan counties.
Blue Earth County had 11 newly confirmed cases Monday and Watonwan County had 13, continuing a steep upward trend since last week.
Blue Earth County has had 53 new cases confirmed since Saturday, while Watonwan County has had 42 since Thursday.
Both increases are the biggest multi-day jumps in new cases since the pandemic began. Although testing levels were high statewide most of last week, levels were lower Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Other new cases in the south-central Minnesota region included two each in Nicollet and Waseca counties. The region as a whole had 172 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the last week.
Despite the rise in new cases in the region, Minnesota's COVID-19 hospitalizations remained fairly steady Monday. There were also fewer COVID-19 deaths reported across the state — four — than on any day since April 13.
