MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident was among 40 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday.
The resident was between 60-64 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. A Faribault County resident between 60-64 was also among the deceased.
Fueled by the delta variant, Minnesota's pandemic death toll is fast approaching 10,000. The 40 latest fatalities raised the toll to 9,814.
Blue Earth County accounts for 72 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. It's the highest total among the nine area counties, but the lowest death rate per 10,000 residents because Blue Earth County is the most populous in the south-central region.
Area counties also combined for 156 newly confirmed cases Thursday. It was a decline from the 196 cases confirmed one week ago.
Despite Thursday's lower number compared to a week ago, this week remains on track for a rise in cases. As it stands, this week's total between Monday-Thursday is about 14% lower than last week's Monday-Friday total.
Blue Earth County's 43 new cases were the most in the region. All nine area counties had at least three cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 43
- Le Sueur County — 24
- Waseca County — 23
- Nicollet County — 17
- Brown County — 15
- Watonwan County — 13
- Sibley County — 9
- Martin County — 9
- Faribault County — 3
