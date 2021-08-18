MANKATO — A 55th Blue Earth County resident has died from the coronavirus.
A resident in their 80s was among five deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported by the state health department Wednesday.
It's the third coronavirus death in the nine-county Free Press coverage area in August. The regional death toll during the pandemic now stands at 255. Both Blue Earth and Nicollet counties have now had 55 deaths.
Newly confirmed cases dropped back to single digits in most area counties Wednesday after a surge Tuesday that included weekend numbers. There were 41 cases across the region:
• Brown County: 13
• Waseca County: 7
• Sibley County: 7
• Nicollet County: 5
• Blue Earth County: 3
• Faribault County: 3
• Martin County: 2
• Le Sueur County: 1
• Watonwan County: 0
Across Minnesota, 1,163 new confirmed or probable cases were reported Wednesday.
A Minnesota Department of Health statement Wednesday says the state has enough vaccines to soon begin giving booster shots recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it asked people who are already vaccinated to wait until the recommended eight months after their last dose.
Minnesota State colleges and universities will require some students to either be vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19, the Star Tribune reported Wednesday.
The new requirement applies to student athletes, students who live in campus housing and students who are involved in internships or clinical work.
Colleges and universities may also choose to make vaccines or tests required for other extracurricular activities where social distancing is not possible.
The Minnesota State System includes Minnesota State University in Mankato and South Central College in North Mankato.
