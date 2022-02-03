Stock COVID 3

The Minnesota Department of Health's testing lab handles samples of COVID-19.

 Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident was among 45 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday.

The death occurred in a county resident between 85-89 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The 45 deaths from COVID-19 statewide raised Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 11,561.

Blue Earth County's pandemic death toll rose to 88, bringing the nine-county region's overall count to 455.

While the vaccination statuses of individuals aren't publicly released, statewide data shows unvaccinated residents die from COVID-19 at much higher rates than vaccinated residents. Most Minnesotans are vaccinated, but because of the higher death rates among unvaccinated people, they account for a disproportionate number of COVID-19 deaths.

National statistics show the same wide gap in deaths rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans. 

February is off to a rough start for confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The south-central region has had six confirmed through February's first three days, compared to the 30 total during January's 31 days. 

Case counts are at least showing signs of a slowdown after sky-high numbers in recent weeks caused by the omicron variant. The health department also recently got through a backlog of cases, which made COVID-19 trends harder to track.

Area counties combined for 170 newly confirmed cases Thursday. Blue Earth County had the most with 60.

The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:

• Blue Earth County — 60

• Brown County — 28

• Waseca County — 19

• Nicollet County — 16

• Watonwan County — 16

• Martin County — 11

• Le Sueur County — 9

• Faribault County — 6

• Sibley County — 5

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you