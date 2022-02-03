MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident was among 45 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday.
The death occurred in a county resident between 85-89 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The 45 deaths from COVID-19 statewide raised Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 11,561.
Blue Earth County's pandemic death toll rose to 88, bringing the nine-county region's overall count to 455.
While the vaccination statuses of individuals aren't publicly released, statewide data shows unvaccinated residents die from COVID-19 at much higher rates than vaccinated residents. Most Minnesotans are vaccinated, but because of the higher death rates among unvaccinated people, they account for a disproportionate number of COVID-19 deaths.
National statistics show the same wide gap in deaths rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.
February is off to a rough start for confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The south-central region has had six confirmed through February's first three days, compared to the 30 total during January's 31 days.
Case counts are at least showing signs of a slowdown after sky-high numbers in recent weeks caused by the omicron variant. The health department also recently got through a backlog of cases, which made COVID-19 trends harder to track.
Area counties combined for 170 newly confirmed cases Thursday. Blue Earth County had the most with 60.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 60
• Brown County — 28
• Waseca County — 19
• Nicollet County — 16
• Watonwan County — 16
• Martin County — 11
• Le Sueur County — 9
• Faribault County — 6
• Sibley County — 5
