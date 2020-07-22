MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident in their 70s died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The resident was the youngest person in the county whose death has been linked to the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Blue Earth County's previous two COVID fatalities occurred in people ages 85 and 91, according to county health data.
South-central Minnesota has now had 26 total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, including 13 in Nicollet County.
The Blue Earth County death was one of four confirmed statewide Wednesday. Minnesota's COVID death toll is 1,552.
Along with the local death, Blue Earth County also had eight new cases. It was one of seven counties in the nine-county region to have newly identified positives.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Eight
- Nicollet County — Four
- Waseca County — Three
- Brown County — Two
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Watonwan County — Two
- Martin County — One
Blue Earth County had three current hospitalizations as of Tuesday, with two being in intensive care units. Intensive care usage ticked up by seven statewide Wednesday.
