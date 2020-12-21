MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Monday in Blue Earth County was south-central Minnesota's 37th fatality linked to the illness so far in December.
The resident was in their mid to late 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 22 total COVID deaths confirmed statewide Monday.
December is on pace to shatter November's record for most COVID deaths in a month in south-central Minnesota's nine counties.
Compared to December's 37 deaths through 21 days, November finished with 40 total deaths. Together, the combined death toll in the two months accounts for 77 of the 147 total pandemic death toll in the south-central region.
Blue Earth County's pandemic death toll rose to 25, the third-most among the nine area counties. Nicollet County has had the most COVID deaths with 30, followed by Brown County's 26.
Area counties also combined for 84 newly confirmed COVID cases Monday. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Faribault County — 19
- Blue Earth County — 18
- Martin County — 12
- Brown County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Nicollet County — 5
- Watonwan County — 5
- Waseca County — 4
- Sibley County — 4
The 22 deaths confirmed statewide raised Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 4,872. Like south-central Minnesota, the state as a whole has had an especially deadly December for COVID.
Other key metrics, however, are showing definite signs of hope. New daily caseloads and hospital admissions continue to retreat from their late November, early December peaks.
The health department posted 1,998 newly confirmed or probable COVID cases — the lowest count since late October, part of more than a week of relatively moderate new caseloads. Officials expected a surge originating from Thanksgiving gatherings, but it hasn’t happened yet.
The number of active, confirmed cases in Minnesota is down to around 21,000, the lowest since Nov. 4.
The agency said 1,040 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 237 needing intensive care. While that’s still fairly high, the seven-day trend for new hospital admissions has dropped to levels not seen since early November.
The rate of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 — a metric that officials use to judge the level of virus spread in the state — continues to pull back. The seven-day positive rate trend is at about 6.7%, down more than half from its recent peak. A rate of 5% or more is considered concerning.
State health officials have warned that the improving picture could change dramatically if people don’t stay vigilant as year-end holidays approach. They continue to implore people to wear masks in outdoor gathering spaces, socially distance and take other measures to help stem the spread of COVID.
