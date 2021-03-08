MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Monday was Blue Earth County's 36th fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The Blue Earth County resident was in their early 40s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was among the youngest area residents to die from the illness.
South-central Minnesota is now up to 215 COVID deaths during the pandemic, with Blue Earth County's 36 being the third most among the nine area counties.
The latest death was among six confirmed statewide Monday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,556.
Area counties also combined for 40 new COVID cases Monday. It's a drop in cases from higher totals over the previous five days.
Blue Earth County's 21 new cases were the most in the region, followed by five in Nicollet County. All nine counties had at least one new case.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 21
- Nicollet County — 5
- Brown County — 4
- Waseca County — 3
- Watonwan County — 2
- Faribault County — 2
- Le Sueur County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
- Martin County — 1
This story will be updated.
