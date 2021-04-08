MANKATO — A COVID-19 death in Blue Earth County was among 14 confirmed statewide Thursday, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 6,922.
The Blue Earth County resident was in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota has now had 230 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, including 40 in Blue Earth County.
The latest fatality linked to the illness came as newly confirmed cases remained high in the health department's Thursday update. Nine area counties combined for 106 new cases.
Blue Earth and Brown counties each had 28, tied for the most in the south-central region. All nine counties had at least one new case.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 28
- Brown County — 28
- Nicollet County — 13
- Le Sueur County — 11
- Martin County — 9
- Faribault County — 7
- Watonwan County — 5
- Sibley County — 4
- Waseca County — 1
This story will be updated.
