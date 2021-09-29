The Free Press
MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident’s death from COVID-19 was the region’s 15th fatality linked to the illness this month.
The area resident was between 95-99 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death was among 31 confirmed statewide Wednesday, raising Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 8,140.
Ages of the deceased ranged from a Ramsey County resident between 35-39 years old to the 95- to 99-year-old in Blue Earth County. Vaccination statuses of individuals aren’t publicly available, although the most recent data showed the vast majority of Minnesotans who’ve died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
A COVID-19 death is confirmed when a person tests positive for the illness, followed by a medical examiner determining it caused the fatality. People who tested positive in the past then later died from unrelated causes wouldn’t count as a COVID-19 death.
The 15 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in south-central Minnesota so far in September are the most in a month since March. August had 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Blue Earth County’s pandemic death toll rose to 48, the second-highest in the region behind Nicollet County’s 49. Per 10,000 residents, however, Blue Earth County has the lowest death rate in the region.
Area counties also combined for 97 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, a rise from the previous Wednesday’s 68. Blue Earth County’s 17 new cases were the most in the region.
The full list of new cases confirmed Wednesday includes:
• Blue Earth County — 17
• Brown County — 16
• Nicollet County — 13
• Le Sueur County — 12
• Faribault County — 10
• Martin County — 10
• Waseca County — 8
• Sibley County — 7
• Watonwan County — 4
